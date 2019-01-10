Girl kidnapped a week ago, rescued

crime

The girl's family belongs to Kanthol village in Kathua district and had registered the case at the Kandi police station of Rajouri district, police said

Girl kidnapped

A girl who was kidnapped a week ago was rescued from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Wednesday.

The girl's father had lodged a complaint on January 2 against Mohammad Aslam of Reasi district's Kundardhan Chasana area for allegedly kidnapping his daughter, they said.

The girl's family belongs to Kanthol village in Kathua district and had registered the case at the Kandi police station of Rajouri district, police said.

The girl was rescued from Behrote Budhal area and Aslam was arrested, they said. Police handed over the girl to her family after legal formalities. The matter is being probed.

In another incident, two men were roughed up by the public when they tried to kidnap a class 9 student in Noida on Wednesday, police said. The student was returning home from her school in the afternoon when the two accused arrived in a car and waylaid her in Sector 45, they said. The accused dragged her inside the car when she screamed for help and some people nearby rushed to her help, a senior official said.

"The men covered some distance in the car with the girl but were chased down by the people who caught them near the Mahamaya Inter College. The crowd also roughed them up and vandalised their car before handing them over to police," the official said.

The parents of the girl, who lives in Salarpur, lodged a complaint of kidnapping attempt at the Sector 39 police station. SHO Uday Pratap Singh said a probe was underway.

"It has emerged during probe that the two accused were known to the girl. However, they have been detained for interrogation and further probe was underway," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever