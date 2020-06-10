Girl mauled to death by leopard in Uttar Pradesh district

An eight-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Bahraich's Dhobiyanpur village here.

The incident took place near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday night when the girl was outside her house and the leopard attacked her.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G. P. Singh, "The leopard had caught the girl and was trying to take her to the forest area. The villagers heard her screams and started shouting. The leopard then left the girl and ran inside the forest."

The girl died on the spot and her body was sent for post-mortem. The DFO said that villagers are being asked not to venture out in the evenings alone.

It may be recalled that on June 4, a leopard had killed a three-year-old child in the Dallapurwa village and on the same day it injured seven people, including a forest personnel and two policemen in Patha Gaudi. The forest department had later caught that leopard.

