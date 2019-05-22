Girl passes herpes to father after she uses his razor; mother suspects

hatke

In a hurry to go to a party, girl uses her father's razor and cuts her self. After a few weeks, her father was diagnosed with herpes and mother leaves him

A last minute decision to go to a house party has caused serious repercussions for a girl and her parents. The woman took to Reddit and revealed in a candid post that she inadvertently gave her dad herpes after using his razor. According to the Reddit user, "she was very shy growing up" but started to "experiment a little" after leaving home. In her post, she stated, "I continued to be somewhat promiscuous and a one night stand turned into be me getting herpes. Awful, but the medication I take suppresses my symptoms and makes it very unlikely to pass it to others. Apparently not."

During her third year, she came home for the Christmas holidays. She continues: "A boy I had a crush on in high school was going to be at a party. I was informed about it last minute and only had a couple of hours to get ready. I realized I don’t have any razors at home so I used a disposable one of my father’s. I was in a hurry and I cut myself a little."

A couple of months later, she received a hysterical Skype call from her mother stating she is leaving her dad and they're getting a divorce. "I FaceTime my dad and his face was covered with rashes. He told me he has herpes, but he never cheated on mom and has no idea how this happened."

Two weeks later, the woman thought if she's responsible for her dad contracting herpes. She added, "It took me 2 full weeks to realize this could have been me. By this time my mom has actually flown home to stay with her sister. I start googling things and realize this is a possibility, and that herpes could have been dormant so he didn’t have symptoms instantly." Now her parents live separately and she is terrified of telling them.

