Girl power

Having spent a considerable amount of time being interviewed, actor Chitrangada Satarupa is familiar with how an interview is conducted. So, while awaiting the fate of delayed projects at home, the Andheri resident has decided to start a series of Insta live sessions. Here, she will introduce and chat with women from different creative spaces about their skillsets, engaging details and life in general.

"I was thinking about these amazing women I know with inspiring stories. I wanted to do something productive to keep myself busy and sane. Your mental health can go for a toss in times like this," she shares.



Aditi Ramesh

She has reached out to eight Indian women achievers, and has set up hour-long chats in the coming weeks. After starting with city musician Aditi Ramesh, the series will be followed by her Tikli and Laxmi Bomb co-star Vibhawari Deshpande today. The line-up also includes National Award-winning stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik Malik, actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, theatre director, actor and writer of kids' books Neha Singh, theatre actor and singer Avantika Ganguly, and singer Isheeta Chakravarty. "All these women have started something of their own from scratch, which makes them unique in their own way," she explains, adding, "I love working with women. It's a common belief that two women actors can't be friends, and that bothers me. This series is to celebrate and bust myths about women bonding, which can be quite strong."

On Tonight, 9 pm to 10 pm (alternate days)

Log on to @chitrangadasatarupa on Instagram

