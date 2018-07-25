Search

Girl raped, blackmailed by dance teacher in Ghaziabad

Jul 25, 2018, 22:03 IST | IANS

The accused then allegedly made a video clip of the crime and threatened to make it public if she resisted

A dance teacher allegedly raped his student for over a year and extorted Rs 2 lakh, threatening to make public a video clip of the rape.

The police said they received a complaint from the father of the girl stating that his daughter (16), a student at Rudra Dance Academy located in Sahibabad, was lured by dance teacher Sumit Ghosh alias Rudra Ghosh and raped by him on the dance academy premises.

The accused then allegedly made a video clip of the crime and threatened to make it public if she resisted. "He extorted Rs 2 lakh from the girl in the last one year. Her studies suffered because of the teacher's criminal act," the father said in the complaint.

The police have registered a criminal case against the dance teacher. "We have arrested three persons in the case," said SSP Vaibhav Krishna.

