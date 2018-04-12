Girl set ablaze for resisting molestation in Uttar Pradesh

A police case has been registered after a 20-year-old woman was set on fire, here on Tuesday, allegedly by his neighbour for resisting molestation



Representational picture

Sambhal: A police case has been registered after a 20-year-old woman was set on fire, on Tuesday, allegedly by his neighbour for resisting molestation. Following the incident, the girl was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital with over 70 per cent burns injuries.

Dr. Manish Malhotra, who treated the victim, said they have provided her with first aid, but the injuries are severe and hence have asked the family to take her to some other hospital.

As per the family of the victim, their neighbour, Ankit, forcefully entered their house on Tuesday night and tried to molest the girl, when she resisted, he poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze.

The local police said a case under section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever