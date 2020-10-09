Girl shot dead by brother for 'honour' in Lahore

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her brother in Lahore in the name of honour after she eloped with a man, a police official said.

The incident took place on Thursday in the city's Sattokatla area after the victim's family assured her of marriage with the man and asked her to come home, Dawn news quoted the official as saying.

After she reached home, the victim's brother shot and killed her and fled the scene with his weapon.

The official added that it was yet to be ascertained if other family members were involved in the murder.

