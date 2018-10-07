Search

Girl students oppose molesters, thrashed

Oct 07, 2018, 21:54 IST | IANS

The incident happened when a group of youths forcibly entered the Kasturba Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya on Saturday evening with the intention of molesting the girls

Students of a residential school for girls in Bihar's Supaul district were thrashed when they tried to oppose a bid to sexually harass them, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when a group of youths forcibly entered the Kasturba Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya on Saturday evening with the intention of molesting the girls.

In the ensuing fracas, 34 girls were injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

"Action will be taken against the accused and security arrangements will be made at the school," District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav said.

A case has been registered, said Vinay Kumar, a district official. The accused have been identified, but no arrests have been made as yet.

