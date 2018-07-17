Girl thrashes a boy for stalking her and spreading rumours about her

The video which went viral on the social media shows the girl beating up the teaser with a stick for stalking her and spreading rumours about her

A girl in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district thrashed a boy for defaming her.

Some boys tried to defame me. It is my message to them that don't assume girls are weak, the said girl while addressing the media.

If you think you were born as Donald Trump's son, it's your misunderstanding. No girl is weak. If you cross limits, we'll raise our voices and then your life won't be spared. I didn't approach police as I wanted to give him a chance to improve, she added.

On a related note, on February 13, 2018, a minor girl had to suffer the ignominy of having her head half shaved and being excommunicated as an act of purification following an incident of eve-teasing in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district.

This bizarre order was given by the panchayat on January 21.

Chhattisgarh Police later on detained the accused.