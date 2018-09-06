famous-personalities

The Duchess of Sussex's mini tux dress is all you need to look sharp and uber sexy, day and night

Various designers have interpreted the tuxedo in different ways this year. Actor Jennifer Lawrence gets understated glam right in this Dior gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri, with subtle silken pockets inspired by the classic silhouette. Pic/AFP



The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has finally ditched her sheer tights and makes the most of the sharply tailored tux dress. If you wish to shake things up a bit, choose your footwear in a contrasting colour or carry a statement clutch like the royal. Pic/Getty Images



This classic look is best styled with the focus only on the tailoring. Actor Vani Kapoor chooses to keep jewellery minimal and the hair sleek and fuss-free. Pic/Yogen Shah





If you are aiming for a young and fun vibe like actor Alia Bhatt, pick a sequinned blazer or tux dress for your next night out, or one made with a lamé fabric. We would ditch the chunky heels that stand out, but not in a good way. Pic/Yogen Shah



For modest dressing, don a pair of flared pants with a long tuxedo, as seen at Givenchy's Spring 2018 presentation. A hint of glimmer through a fringed earring completes the look. Pic/AFP

Style stake

"It's a versatile idea that can be carried off for evenings or to corporate events as it can be dressed up or down. The trick is to wear an inner [in a same or contrasting shade] and have the lapel or the shawl collar come low to the natural waist and slim you. It's forgiving and works for several body types," says designer Nivedita Saboo.

