Girlfriend dumps England footballer Kyle Walker over fling with TV star

football

The former Tottenham player has three sons with Annie; Roman, six, Riaan, two, and Reign, nine months

Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker

British model Annie Kilner has dumped England footballer boyfriend Kyle Walker after finding out about his romance with a reality TV star Laura Brown. According to British tabloid The Sun, Laura, 30, alleged that the Manchester City star had sex with her in his Bentley. Kyle has since left the mansion he shares with Annie, 25.

The former Tottenham player has three sons with Annie; Roman, six, Riaan, two, and Reign, nine months. The star of British TV show, Ex On The Beach, told Annie about their affair last month, after finding out Kyle sent a Happy Mother's Day message to his girlfriend.

"I felt Kyle had exploited me by using his power and wealth. Because he is a rich footballer he felt that he could treat me how he wanted. One night I just decided to do the decent thing and tell Annie what Kyle had been doing," Laura told her friends. "He's a rat," she had message Annie. "He was funny and a nice guy to me, but when I found out he was with u and kids I'm not that girl to keep seeing him I no (sic) you've been together (sic) long time but it's no excuse for him," Laura added.

Last year, Walker has offered to give England shirts to the youth football team which were trapped in a cave for more than two weeks in Thailand. Twelve players and the coach of Wild Boars were trapped after water levels rose following monsoon rain on June 23, however, they were not found until July 2 when British divers found the group four kilometres inside the cave.

A Thai Navy SEAL died while trying to deliver oxygen to the group, due to the difficult terrain, before a three-day rescue mission took place where all 13 members of the group reached safety on Tuesday afternoon - 18 days after they were first trapped in the cave.

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates