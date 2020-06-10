I am sure my girlfriend is addicted to social media, and this has started to affect our relationship in ways she doesn't even understand. She posts everything about us constantly, to all the platforms she is on. If we go out, she puts up photographs on Facebook on Instagram. If we argue, she tweets about what I have been saying. She even does Instagram posts of phone conversations she is having with me. I have repeatedly told her that this bothers me, but she says she has a right to share her life with people. This makes no sense to me. Our relationship will not last. What should I do?

There is nothing you can do if you don't feel the same way she does. It's obvious that her priorities are different from yours and, if you don't want to make aspects of your life public — which is entirely your right — your assumption about this relationship not surviving is correct. People are entitled to privacy and, while your girlfriend may be okay with giving hers away in exchange for likes, you shouldn't have to agree just because you are in a relationship.

I have been trying to improve my relationship with my husband because, whenever we have an argument, he locks himself in our bedroom and doesn't speak to me until he has calmed down. I think this is childish, because he doesn't give me a chance to talk about why we are arguing. Should we speak to a counsellor?

It is a problem, because open channels of communication are important for any relationship to evolve. Try having this conversation with him when you aren't fighting. Speaking to a counsellor is also a great idea, because an outsider's view, and a professional one at that, may succeed where you have failed to convince him.

