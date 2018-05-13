Girlfriend Kate Wright a hit with Rio Ferdinand's kids

Former England and Man Utd star Ferdinand says his children dote on model girlfriend Kate



Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, 39, has revealed that his kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six, are in love with his model girlfriend Kate Wright, 26.

"My relationship with Kate has helped in that they have got a female in the house now. They run past me sometimes to go to her. I've had to go through a period of being very, very open, and men aren't normally like that naturally. So having that extra person in the house who is female, who has that softer touch, I think is vitally important for the kids," Ferdinand told The Times magazine.



Ferdinand and Wright started seeing each other two years after the former footballer lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to cancer in 2015. Once the couple confirmed their relationship, Wright gave up her modelling career to become a good step mother to Ferdinand's children.

Recently, Wright spoke about how the kids requested her to have a baby with Ferdinand. "On a daily basis they'll ask 'when are you giving us a baby brother or sister?' I have to say not yet. They'll say 'when do you want to get married, we want to be bridesmaids', " she said.

