Girls allowed to wear shorts, pants in Australia school

The latest dress code followed an extensive review and consultation with stakeholders

Representational image

Girls in Australian schools will be allowed to wear shorts and pants next year as part of a major uniform update in line with their needs and preferences.

"We know around 60 per cent of state schools are already offering these uniform options for girls but we found that some schools had not updated their student dress codes in many years," Xinhua news agency quoted Queensland state Education Minister Grace Grace as saying on Sunday.

"All Queensland girls should be able to engage in active play and classroom activities or ride their bikes to and from school without being restricted by what they're wearing."

The latest dress code followed "an extensive review and consultation with stakeholders", Grace said.

"Following consultation with our whole school community, we found that around half of our primary school girls did not want to wear a skirt to school," said the executive principal of the state's Stretton State College Jan Maresca, who has rolled out changes to the school's uniform policy.

"Come into our school now and you'll see girls kicking a football, playing handball, lying under tree reading a book and hanging from monkey bars unrestricted."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever