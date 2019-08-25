Girls just wanna have fun

sunday-mid-day

Slow fashion brand, Gundi, celebrates art and fashion with their upcoming pop-up

Gundi is a brand that celebrates outspoken women. "It (Gundi) was formed out of a need for a representation of that character (of outspoken women). Because I think it is severely lacking in the Indian culture," says Natasha Sumant, founder of Gundi, and an art director and a multidisciplinary designer shuttling between Mumbai and Brooklyn. She adds, "The brand started as a single embroidered patch I used to pin on vintage jackets that I would buy in Brooklyn and sell to the American desi community I knew online. Eventually, I started selling it here in India, too."

Sumant is taking her love for art to the next level with a three-city tour, with week-long pop-ups in Mumbai, New York and London. The Mumbai pop-up will feature a fashion edit, featuring some of the brand's best work. Every piece of Gundi will have its signature branding embroidered using traditional zardozi technique, and it is made in partnership with suppliers that meaningfully impact women. Sumant explains, "The reason behind a tour is that we are a slow fashion brand and don't believe in the seasonal model. We believe that clothes are artefacts and that you should be able to maintain them for a long time."



Gundi's mission is to empower desi women through fashion and art. Pics/Gundi

"Gundi isn't just a clothing brand, it is art and fashion, and we thought going on a tour at various galleries in different places would create a nice space for our audience to interact with us and experience our life first-hand," says Sumant. The art edit of the pop-up will feature a photo series that speaks about women and their issues. One of the must-watch short films during the pop-up is Akeli, which is shot entirely on Super 8mm cam in Jackson Heights, Queens. This fashion film depicts the lifestyle of the first generation of South Asian women, and explores how they are rarely taught how to enjoy being alone or independent.

Additionally, they will showcase artwork through Augmented Reality (AR) installation. The AR film—Ghosts of Gundis Past—that is still in production will be an immersive installation at each of their pop-ups. Visitors will scan QR codes using the camera app on their smartphone to reveal the 'Ghosts of

Gundis Past'.

What: Gundi pop-up

When: August 27 to September 1; 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Method Gallery, 86 Nagindas Master Road, Mezzanine Floor, Kala Ghoda, Fort

RSVP: 7303916966

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates