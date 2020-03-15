'Girls just wanna have sun,' writes Kareena Kapoor Khan as she enjoys some sunshine!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram since the power of social media has only seen a rise in the last few years. Till now, she was holding a secret account on the platform and stalking Bollywood celebrities. But now, she can do that with an official one.

She has already 10 posts till now and now comes post no. 11. In this post, she has shared a sunny selfie! To elaborate, she has taken a selfie and also allows some sunlight to fall on her face and she even has a cool caption for it- Girls just wanna have sun

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Girls just wanna have sun ð A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 15, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

For the uninitiated, she has flown to Amritsar for the shoot of her upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan as the eponymous character. It's the remake of Forrest Gump and is all set to release on Christmas 2020. This shall be Aamir and Kareena's third film together after 3 idiots and Talaash.

Apart from this, the actress is also doing Karan Johar's period drama, Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is slated to come out on December 24, 2021!

