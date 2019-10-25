Girls! Want to have 3D lips like Katrina Kaif? The actress shares three simple steps

If you are trying to experiment with your look and trying a new kind of makeup this Diwali, then Katrina Kaif has a solution for you! The Bollywood hottie has just revealed the secret to her 3D lips!

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share details of how her 3D lip look is created. Kay Beauty is the latest venture Kaif has veered in and she stated at the media interaction she always aspired to have a beauty and make-up line and her dream finally stand true. Given her gorgeousness and beauty, who wouldn't want to follow her steps?

Well, why the wait then? Here are those three steps for the perfect 3D lips:

"I do believe that beauty does not come from make-up. We do make-up to enhance or highlight the beauty that's already there in every woman. I think every woman is beautiful and unique in her own way, so you have to celebrate that," said the actress while interacting with the media at the launch of her brand KayByKatrina recently in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates