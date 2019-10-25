Girls! Want to have 3D lips like Katrina Kaif? The actress shares three simple steps
Katrina Kaif shares three steps to get 3D lips on her Instagram account and it is a must-see for all the girls out there.
If you are trying to experiment with your look and trying a new kind of makeup this Diwali, then Katrina Kaif has a solution for you! The Bollywood hottie has just revealed the secret to her 3D lips!
On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share details of how her 3D lip look is created. Kay Beauty is the latest venture Kaif has veered in and she stated at the media interaction she always aspired to have a beauty and make-up line and her dream finally stand true. Given her gorgeousness and beauty, who wouldn't want to follow her steps?
Well, why the wait then? Here are those three steps for the perfect 3D lips:
View this post on Instagram
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂHow to get my 3D lip look Step 1: Use the Matte Action Lip Pencil in a darker shade to create the perfect shape Step 2: Fill it up with a lighter shade from the MATTEinee Lip Crayon Collection to enhance your lips Step 3: Dab some MaeStrobe Lip Topper in the centre of your lip to add dimension This will give it that instant fuller looking pout! Decode my look.. Matte Action Lip Pencil - Hypnotic MATTEinee Lip Crayon - Fraternity MaeStrobe Lip Topper - Starlet @kaybykatrina @mynykaa #MakeupThatKares #KayXNykaa #KayBeauty #ItsKayToBeYou
"I do believe that beauty does not come from make-up. We do make-up to enhance or highlight the beauty that's already there in every woman. I think every woman is beautiful and unique in her own way, so you have to celebrate that," said the actress while interacting with the media at the launch of her brand KayByKatrina recently in Mumbai.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, slated to release on March 27, 2020.
-
Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong. Her real name is Katrina Turquotte. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her most stunning pictures. (All pictures courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Facebook and Instagram accounts)
-
Katrina Kaif received her first modelling assignment as a teenager and later pursued a career as a model.
-
Katrina Kaif's parents divorced when she was a child.
-
Katrina has seven siblings: three elder sisters (Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha), three younger sisters (Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel) and an elder brother, Michael.
-
Katrina Kaif and her family lived in several countries before she moved to London.
-
At a fashion show in London, filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted her and decided to cast her in Boom (2003). The film flopped at the box office.
-
Katrina Kaif went on to work in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
-
Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3 are some of Katrina Kaif's biggest box office hits.
-
After working in the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), Katrina Kaif earned success in Bollywood with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007).
-
Katrina had several box-office hits but was criticised for her acting.
-
Katrina Kaif's personal life has always been under the media glare.
-
Katrina Kaif began dating Salman Khan in 2003, but the couple broke up in 2010. They have remained friends, and the actress often credits Salman for guiding her.
-
Katrina Kaif has worked with Salman Khan in several films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj and Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and the recent one being Bharat.
-
The apparent reason for Salman and Katrina's break-up has been cited as Kat's closeness to Ranbir Kapoor while they were shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.
-
In August 2013, photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif holidaying in Ibiza were leaked, which was interpreted as a confirmation of their relationship.
-
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly broke up in 2016. But she reunited with Kapoor on screen for Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos.
-
Katrina Kaif's last big releases, before Bharat, had miserably flopped at the Box Office. While Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero failed to make any business at the Box Office. However, her recent release - Bharat - has been shattering Box Office records.
-
Serving as a respite to dwindling box-office collections of the last few weeks, Bharat, apart from earning a nod from critics, has also set the cash registers ringing. As yet another offering with Salman Khan wins praise, Katrina Kaif, it may be argued, has hit the bull's eye in finding an ideal on-screen partner. However, the actor says that the audience today is more concerned with "what a film holds between the title roll and end credits".
-
Kaif tells mid-day, "People come to watch a good film. I am grateful to the support that our fans give us. A film's trailer plays a big role in pulling audiences to the theatre."
-
Katrina Kaif also credited director Ali Abbas Zafar for offering her a character that she could breathe life into. For the unversed, Kat's Bharat character was first offered to Priyanka Chopra.
-
"The role has to be good on paper before you can give it a soul and body on screen. Off-screen, I [don't harbour a particular] image of myself. When it comes to characters on screen, I leave myself behind, and come on set as a blank canvas," said Katrina Kaif.
-
Katrina Kaif shared this sizzling picture of hers in a red bikini in one of the hottest Throwback Thursday's netizens may have seen. In the snapshot, Katrina Kaif can be seen standing in the sea, flaunting her fit bod while holding her hands on the waist. The picture is a long shot of a similar photo Katrina had uploaded earlier when she joined Instagram and used as her display picture.
-
Katrina Kaif and BFF Alia Bhatt pose for a picture.
-
After Bharat, Katrina Kaif is all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, that will be helmed by Rohit Shetty.
-
Wishing her a very Happy Birthday!
As the beautiful and sensous Katrina Kaif turns 36 years old today, we bring you a bunch of hottest photos of the glamorous Bollywood star and some interesting trivia!
