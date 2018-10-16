Gisele Bundchen on husband Tom Brady: We don't try to change one another'

other-sports

NFL quarterback Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen reckons acceptance is what keeps their relationship alive

Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, says accepting each other the way they are is what has kept their 11-year-relationship going. Gisele, 38, and Tom, 41, started dating each other in 2006 and they tied the knot in 2009. "We accept each other for who we are," the Brazilian was quoted as saying by womenshealth website.

"We're not trying to change one another." Revealing more about what keeps the duo together, Gisele said: "Tom is very grounded. His energy is very cool and collected. He brings that energy of a safe port. I'm more emotional and spontaneous. I bring some of that to his life and he brings some of that grounding to my life — it feels like a really good dance."



Gisele reckoned staying in the present moment is key. "To accept each other and fully see each other for who we are, that's huge," she said. "When there is acceptance, there is no pain. The only time there is pain is when there is resistance to what is… You cannot change what is. If you resist that, it brings suffering. But when there is an acceptance for what is, there is forgiveness and love." The couple have two children together — son Benjamin, nine and a daughter Vivian, six. Tom also has a son named Jack, 11, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

