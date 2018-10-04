When Gisele Bundchen found out boyfriend Tom's ex-wife was pregnant with his child

other-sports

In her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen recalled the moment she learned that Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his child at the time

Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan

It's been a decade of marriage for Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady, but their relationship got off to a rocky start in 2006, revealed Bundchen. In her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen recalled the moment she learned that Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his child at the time.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down," said Bundchen. Moynahan and Brady welcomed son, Jack, now 11, in 2007. Bundchen and Brady married in 2009 and are parents to Benjamin, eight, and Vivian, five.



Tom Brady with son Jack

Bundchen recently told People magazine about her relationship with Moynahan. "I'm so grateful to Bridget. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without Jack. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand," said Bundchen.

