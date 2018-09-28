Gisele Bundchen regrets undergoing breast enlargement

hollywood

After breastfeeding her son, Benjamin, and daughter, Vivian, Gisele Bundchen felt her breasts were smaller and slightly uneven, which made her undergo breast surgery

Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she regrets going under the knife for a breast augmentation in 2015. After breastfeeding her son, Benjamin, and daughter, Vivian, for more than 18 months each, she felt her breasts were smaller and slightly uneven, which made her undergo breast surgery.

She said, "I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn't deliver. I felt vulnerable because I can work out and eat healthy, but I can't change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left breast more than the right. All I wanted was for my breasts to be even and for people to stop commenting on it."

Bundchen decided to undergo a breast enlargement procedure. But she wishes she had never done the surgery. In her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen wrote: "When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognise. I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable." The model also praised her husband Tom Brady as she considers him her support system.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever