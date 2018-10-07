Gisele Bundchen says she fell in love with Tom Brady's 'kind eyes'

other-sports

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has revealed that it was love at first sight when she went on a blind date with now husband and National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady.

Sharing details about the date, Bundchen told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon: "We actually had a blind date. It was a funny story - because for some reason everybody thought they needed to like find me a boyfriend, so it was my third blind date.

The other two were dinners, which, I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking, 'When can I get out?' The third one was actually Tom, and I was like, 'That's it. I'm not going on anymore blind dates'. When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away."

