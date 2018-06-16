Gisele Bundchen sorry for comment on younger models

In the story, published on Thursday, the 37-year-old said her sister created an Instagram for her because she was generally apathetic about the platform

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen has apologised for a comment she made about the pressures that young models face to self-promote on Instagram. According to hollywoodreporter.com, the supermodel and actress has said she was "sorry" for comments she made in a cover story for Vogue's July issue.

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood. My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy.

"I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone and I believe that we are all learning," Bundchen added.

In the story, published on Thursday, the 37-year-old said her sister created an Instagram for her because she was generally apathetic about the platform. "If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets. It's not my generation - I have to be honest about that. I'm older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it," Bundchen said in the story.

