Gisele's perspective has helped me grow: Tom Brady

Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen

NFL star Tom Brady has credited his wife Gisele Bundchen's non-traditional perspective for helping him grow as a person. The New England Patriots quarterback, 42, who is married to Gisele, 39, for the past 10 years, said his upbringing has been completely opposite to his wife. "Gisele's life has been non-traditional. She left home when she was 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era of no cellphones. She lived in New York at 17 without speaking English," Tom was quoted as saying by People.com.

"Coming from mine, it was very different. This is what you do: You go to school, you go to college. In her mind, why do you have to do any of those things?" he added. "And you know what, she's right. I'm the one that had to go, 'You're right!' And that's helped me grow'." Tom and Gisele have a son Benjamin Rein, nine, and daughter Vivian Lake, six. He also has a son John Edward Thomas, 11, with his ex actress-partner Bridget Moynahan.

