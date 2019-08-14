Give an innovative makeover to your daily 'chai-nashta' routine
From creating a fusion of two distinct foods to exploring new and innovative variants, one can make everyday tea-affair new and exciting as it can be.
Tea-time is a universal affair followed ritualistically across the globe and culturally differs from countries to states and in some cities as well. In India, tea-time is an integral staple of the Indian evening-snack. While rusk and other confectioneries have now become a passé, there are a variety of innovative quick bites one can add to the tea-time platter. From creating a fusion of two distinct foods to exploring new and innovative variants, one can make everyday tea-affair new and exciting as it can be. The next time you plan a tea-party or want to add a flamboyance of taste your tea moments, just resort to the quick recipes appended below by Chef Savio Fernandes
Keto Chickpeas Daliya
Ingredients
120 Gms Overnight Soaked Chickpeas
10-20 Gms Garlic
2 Nos Scallion
1 Nos Lemon
10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive oil
10 Gms Pepper crush
10 Gms Salt
10 Gms Curry Leaves
10 Gms Cumin Seeds
05 Gms Mustard Seeds
200 Ml Veg stock
Method
- Soak chickpeas overnight, crush it to crumbly texture and keep aside.
- In a pan, heat olive oil crackle mustard seeds, cumin add roasted garlic cloves and scallion.
- Now add curry leaves and crushed chickpeas and add the veg stock.
- Cook till well done.
- Adjust seasoning and serve with squeezed lemon juice.
Vegan Zucchini Almond Bruchetta Topped with Mushroom and Asparagus
Ingredients
30 Gms Green / Yellow Zucchini
80 Gms Asparagus Spears
120 Gms Mushrooms
1 Nos Almond powder
10 Ml Lemon Juice
10 Gms Salt
10 Gms Pepper
10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Garlic
Basil
Method
- Clean and slice Zucchini into thick roundels and blanch in salted water.
- Marinate with pepper and salt.
- Clean and chop mushrooms and asparagus and keep 3-4 asparagus spears for garnish.
- Saute garlic in a pan add chopped mushrooms and asparagus Season and set aside.
- Blanch and keep asparagus spears. Slice some garlic cloves and fry till golden brown.
- For Plating coat the Zucchini with almond powder and pan fry till crisp
- Assemble the mushroom mixture garnish with garlic crisp and asparagus spear.
Sweet potato and quinoa Tikki with basil mayo
Ingredients
100 Gms Sweet potato
80 Gms Quinoa
20 Gms Fried garlic
20 Gms Basil
10 Gms Mayonnaise
10 Gms Salt
10 Gms Pepper
50 Ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method
- Clean and boil sweet potato and quinoa separately in salted water
- Mix sweet potato and quinoa season with salt and pepper crumb with Panko crumb.
- Pan fry in olive oil till golden brown.
- Blend basil in a grinder and add mayonnaise to it for the dip.
- Serve hot with dip.
