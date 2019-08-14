Give an innovative makeover to your daily 'chai-nashta' routine

food

From creating a fusion of two distinct foods to exploring new and innovative variants, one can make everyday tea-affair new and exciting as it can be.

Tea-time is a universal affair followed ritualistically across the globe and culturally differs from countries to states and in some cities as well. In India, tea-time is an integral staple of the Indian evening-snack. While rusk and other confectioneries have now become a passé, there are a variety of innovative quick bites one can add to the tea-time platter. From creating a fusion of two distinct foods to exploring new and innovative variants, one can make everyday tea-affair new and exciting as it can be. The next time you plan a tea-party or want to add a flamboyance of taste your tea moments, just resort to the quick recipes appended below by Chef Savio Fernandes

Keto Chickpeas Daliya

Ingredients

120 Gms Overnight Soaked Chickpeas

10-20 Gms Garlic

2 Nos Scallion

1 Nos Lemon

10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

10 Gms Pepper crush

10 Gms Salt

10 Gms Curry Leaves

10 Gms Cumin Seeds

05 Gms Mustard Seeds

200 Ml Veg stock

Method

Soak chickpeas overnight, crush it to crumbly texture and keep aside.

In a pan, heat olive oil crackle mustard seeds, cumin add roasted garlic cloves and scallion.

Now add curry leaves and crushed chickpeas and add the veg stock.

Cook till well done.

Adjust seasoning and serve with squeezed lemon juice.

Vegan Zucchini Almond Bruchetta Topped with Mushroom and Asparagus

Ingredients

30 Gms Green / Yellow Zucchini

80 Gms Asparagus Spears

120 Gms Mushrooms

1 Nos Almond powder

10 Ml Lemon Juice

10 Gms Salt

10 Gms Pepper

10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Garlic

Basil

Method

Clean and slice Zucchini into thick roundels and blanch in salted water.

Marinate with pepper and salt.

Clean and chop mushrooms and asparagus and keep 3-4 asparagus spears for garnish.

Saute garlic in a pan add chopped mushrooms and asparagus Season and set aside.

Blanch and keep asparagus spears. Slice some garlic cloves and fry till golden brown.

For Plating coat the Zucchini with almond powder and pan fry till crisp

Assemble the mushroom mixture garnish with garlic crisp and asparagus spear.

Sweet potato and quinoa Tikki with basil mayo

Ingredients

100 Gms Sweet potato

80 Gms Quinoa

20 Gms Fried garlic

20 Gms Basil

10 Gms Mayonnaise

10 Gms Salt

10 Gms Pepper

50 Ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method

Clean and boil sweet potato and quinoa separately in salted water

Mix sweet potato and quinoa season with salt and pepper crumb with Panko crumb.

Pan fry in olive oil till golden brown.

Blend basil in a grinder and add mayonnaise to it for the dip.

Serve hot with dip.

