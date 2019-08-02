Give classic tales your own spin

things-to-do

A fiction-themed open-mic event in SoBo aims to inspire the wordsmith in you

Naveen Kaushik

If you consider yourself decent at wordplay and love telling a good story, then the second edition of Mash Up Open Mic this weekend is meant for you. Khushboo Balwani Rawal and Hiral Malde Shah have organised the imitative because they were driven by their passion for wordplay and a desire to do something more for the community of writers and readers in the city.



Gavin Methalaka

The evening will begin with a micro-fiction workshop, followed by the mash-up open mic, where a few lines from classic tales or poems or songs will be handed out to the audience members, who will then be given 15 minutes to come up with their own continuation of it. The only condition — it has to be original. The winner gets a cash prize. Improv comedy group Mischief in Action, with Urmin Vijayakar, Dhruv Lohumi, Gavin Methalaka and Naveen Kaushik, will provide the perfect end to the evening.



Dhruv Lohumi

On August 2, 5.30 pm onwards

At 20 Downtown, second floor, Eros Theatre Building, Churchgate.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates