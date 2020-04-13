Give containment zones robust emergency services

With many more areas in Mumbai sealed, the spotlight is on containment zones.

A report in this paper highlighted a young couple's nightmare recently, during a medical emergency. The woman, who was in her eighth month of pregnancy, had to walk to the bus stop with her husband to visit a doctor in Dadar as there was no other transport.

The couple lives in Worli Koliwada which has been sealed for days. The woman had to ultimately go in for an emergency surgery and was saved in the nick of time.

The suffering family had a message for the city authorities. They stated that tough measures are necessary in times like these. They also doffed their hat to the government and all our officials including medical warriors at the forefront of this fight about the tremendous work that is being done as we confront a deadly adversary.

Yet it is vital that containment zones make provisions for any and all kinds of emergencies which may occur during this period. There is fire, what if that occurs in a slum cluster perhaps? Are we prepared to deal with that?

Then, of course we have medical cases. Somebody within may suffer a stroke, somebody can have a heart attack. How are we to deal with such cases, where time is paramount and seconds can make the difference between life and death in extreme scenarios?

Containment zones formed in clusters must have clearly written signboards and markings about numbers to call for help and avenues available in case of all emergencies. Otherwise, with stress high, a potboiler environment and uncertainty and anger bubbling, we might have uncontrollable law and order situations that we can ill afford with the force stretched to the limit.

