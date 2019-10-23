Give doggies their due

Every Diwali, our pets cower in fear as firecrackers go off across the city. This year, though, it’s time for Mumbai’s pooches to make some noise and stand up for their rights. And all they have to do is go on a walk with their humans! On Saturday, for the first time ever, pets in the city will go on a protest march along with their owners, to raise awareness about the impact that loud crackers have on animals. The march is being organised in collaboration by animal welfare groups, Extinction Rebellion and Bombay Animal Rights (BAR).

“Animals hear five times louder than humans, and they bear the brunt of the noise when we burst crackers. They can suffer bleeding ears, not to mention severe anxiety, which often results in them running away from home in panic, and getting into accidents or dog fights,” says Vijay Kishore Mohanani, founder of BAR.

Fed up of revellers ignoring their pleas to stop bursting crackers, pet parents and their pooches will hit Carter Road in protest. “This is a popular spot where families like to come out and burst firecrackers. We are hoping that people will see the dogs, and realise how much suffering this action can cause animals every Diwali,” says Mohanani.

Participants won’t have to worry about their four-legged activists being spooked by fireworks, as the march will take place early in the morning, when they are unlikely to be burst. Those who wish to join the movement are encouraged to bring their dogs along, as well as placards and banners to create awareness about the cause.

On October 26, 7.30 pm to 8.30 am

Meeting Point Outside Otters Club (look for the X symbol), Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, near Joggers Park, Bandra West.

Email xrindia@protonmail.com

