Give GoT twist to your cocktail with master blenders

Serve a sweet profile of White Walker by Johnnie Walker, a perfect summer cocktail to give you company for the new season of "Game of Thrones".

It's the "Game of Thrones" season, so add a punch to the mania with some cocktail recipes inspired by the fantasy series.

* White Walker High ball - George Harper Master Blender at Diageo

Ingredients

* 50 ml White Walker by Johnnie Walker

* 150 ml soda or ginger ale

* Lemon twist or mint leaves to garnish

Method: Fill a frozen highball glass with ice cubes. Add 50 ml White Walker by Johnnie

Walker. Add 150 ml ginger or soda. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or a lemon twist.

Glassware: Highball; Garnish: Lemon Twist or Mint Leaves

* Smoked Honey Sage Sour by Alexis Gielbaum, Head Chef Slink & Bardot, Mumbai

Take a back seat with this decadent smoked honey cocktail made with Black & White Scotch.

Ingredients:

* 60 ml Scotch

* 20 ml Sage Syrup

* 10 ml Applewood smoked honey

* 10 ml Simple syrup

* 20 ml Egg white

* 2-3 dashes Lavender Bitters

Method: Add all the ingredients in a shaker and shake it well. Strain and dry shake the cocktail. Double strain into a coupe glass. Add 2-3 dashes of lavender bitters.

Glassware: Coupe; Garnish: Orange Chips

Pack a Punch by Afzal Kaba, Brand Ambassador Diageo India

Enjoy the summer with the punchiest cocktail -- a mix of premium Black Dog TGR and tangy juices to create a burst of flavours.

Ingredients:

* 500ml of Black Dog Black Reserve

* 500 ml of apple juice

* 90 ml of raspberry puree

* 16 to 20 fresh mint leaves

* 90 ml of fresh lime juice

* 8 to 10 orange slices

* 8 to 10 apple slices

Method: Mix all ingredients in a large punch bowl with ice. Serve in copper or glass cups. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and orange slices.

