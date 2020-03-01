Give it a shot

There's nothing like a steamy cup of quality coffee when on deadline. And so, any addition to our existing set of go-to brews is welcome. SLAY everyday, hand-crafted by certified baristas, is the new kid on the block. The company claims that the beans are roasted weekly and used within 28 days from the date of roasting. The flavours that we sampled were delivered in spill-proof packaging, making it good enough to be enjoyed on-the-go.



Rose cold coffee and (right) Iced long black Java

The iced long black Java was not as iced as we expected, but nevertheless strong and aromatic. But the smack-in-the head brew was the Wrong Turn (hot) from the Slay X category. The Madras mud, their take on filter coffee, was mild and milky. We'd still rely on the good ol' Udipis for this fix. We found the taste of rose in the rose cold coffee strong enough to offset any taste of coffee, but the bitterness ensures that the rose doesn't overwhelm the taste. Even at room temperature, it tasted pleasant. But we doubt it will be nice to have hot. What nailed it for us was the iced choco hazelnut latte. Perfectly balanced, it's sweet but not too much. It's coffee you'd never want to spoil by adding sugar. It doesn't need it. The pricing is affordable—starts at R60, and won't make a dent in your pocket.

To order: https://slay.coffee/

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates