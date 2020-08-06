Give MCom students some leeway to pay fees

The college administration has asked students to pay the revised fee by August 4. Pic/Istock

Students pursuing the MCom degree at a city college got a rude shock after the administration hiked the second year fees by 100 per cent.

Authorities claimed that the fees had been the same for 12 years, so overall, this hike did not amount to too much, a report in this paper said.

Students are taken aback and have asked the college management to reconsider.

The college cites numerous expenses aside from the fact that the fees are being hiked for the first time after 2008.

While it is understandable that inflation has to be offset by hikes, coming at this time, during the pandemic, is tough going for families.

While it is accepted that the hike comes after 12 years, this is a fresh batch, which has to bear the brunt of the very sudden jump.

If fees had been increased gradually through the years, the added sum may not have felt so steep.

There have been a great many layoffs since the COVID-19 pandemic began and families are struggling to pay bills.

One hopes that there be some consideration about the circumstances and at least some kind of dialogue can be initiated with representatives from both sides.

There should be some time allowances to pay up, just to ease the situation for those struggling. These cannot be unreasonable, they should allow students and their families to make payments within reason.

So, it should be with maximum cooperation and mutual respect. We can count education as an essential so to speak, students simply do not have the option of switching their institutes at this point.

Let us make humanity, understanding and compassion the currency in which we negotiate through these tough times.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news