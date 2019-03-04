Give your mane the colour it deserves with these 5 awesome products

fashion

A shout out to all the creative and daring souls who love experimenting with their hair, from spunky to sophisticated, every hair colour tells a tale. If you are already bored of your current hair colour, here is a list of 5 hair colours that you should consider.

1. Bblunt temporary hair color - Blue Velvet

Colour on your own terms. A cool new way to colour hair without having to commit permanently. Spray on to add a dramatic splash of colour to your day. Simply shampoo to wash off colour. Specially created for Indian hair. Shop here

2. Manic Panic - Cotton Candy Pink

Tish and snooky's world famous hair colour is vegan and received an award from the folks at PETA. The entire manic panic line is cruelty-free. Shop here

3. L'Oreal Dark Brown Professionnel Paris Majirel Hair Coloring Cream

It is perfect for those desiring rich, deep, intense color and perfect coverage of white hair. Long-lasting, radiant color with rich, natural tones. Perfect coverage of up to 100% white hair. Shop here

4. Crazy Color - Emerald Green

Crazy color is a semi-permanent hair color. Crazy color does not require the addition of peroxide. Apply to pre-lightened hair. Shop here

5. Garnier Nutrisse - Intense Burgundy

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme dramatically transforms naturally dark hair with ultra reflective tones. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme comes with an ampoule of grapeseed oil to start nourishing hair while you color because nourished hair means better color. Shop here

These hair colours can definitely bring out the vibrant side of you, so go on flaunt that beautiful mane with pride.

