Government misled nation on Rafale deal, alleges Congress

The Congress yesterday accused PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Parliament and country on Rafale pricing issue, saying there is no clause in the 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the Centre from divulging price details of the aircraft.

The Congress fielded its senior leaders, former defence minister A K Antony, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala, who issued a joint statement claiming the PM and Sitharaman had sought to "lie" on the floor of Parliament.

Antony said the government's claim that a secrecy clause in the pact was forcing it to not reveal price details of the deal was "totally wrong". They have to reveal price details of each aircraft, he said, adding that the more they are trying to hide, the more suspicion there is about the deal. He said the deal has to be scrutinised by the Comptroller and Auditor General and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

"They must reveal the price details, and they must also tell us why a company was selected as offset partner who has no experience manufacturing aircraft," said Antony, alleging the private player has benefited by crores.

'Will look into privilege motion'

Four BJP members in the Lok Sabha have moved a notice for a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi; Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she'll examine it. The four have accused him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against the PM.

