Giving a new life

If you’ve always thought that your doodles weren’t as bad or have wanted to try your hand at animation, then this workshop is for you. It’s a double bonus for you if you are a fan of Satyajit Ray, as you will be able to see his work come alive through multiple mediums — something animator, book illustrator and image maker Shilpa Ranade will showcase by talking about and illustrating her experiments with image-making that rejects formulas and seeks its own voice.

The focus of the talk will be on her work called Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya, which has been inspired by Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, as an illustrated book as well as an animation feature. Curated by Ramu Ramanathan, the workshop will be a blend of Ranade’s works which includes shadow puppetry of India, traditional Czech puppets in Prague and paintings as well as literary forms.

On October 13, 5 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 1 A, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates