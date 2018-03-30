Gizele Thakral does a Mandakini; poses sensuously in a white-saree

Bigg Boss and Kya Kool Hain Hum fame Gizele Thakral's wet saree evokes Ram Teri Ganga Maili's Mandakini



Gizele Thakral

Gizele Thakral sizzles in a wet saree flaunting for a film she has been shooting. The scene reminds the famous white-saree scene of actress Mandakini from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Sources say, "Every time Gizele surprises her followers and fans with different hot pics on social media. She is bold enough to experiment with her hot looks."

On Location, Gizele said, "I'm blessed with an exotic look like Portuguese. People compare me with Kim Kardashian. I should experiment with my unique features and I believe my fans and followers like to see me in different looks. For this project also, I'm coming up with some never seen poses."

Also, here are some of her photos from Instagram:

