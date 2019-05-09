Glad to be back, says Roger Federer after winning return

tennis

Federer ecstatic to make winning return on clay after three-year absence in 6-2, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet

Roger Federer celebrates his win over Richard Gasquet. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer shook off a brief bout of pre-match jitters as he returned to clay after a three-year absence, posting a 6-2, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet on Tuesday at the Madrid Open. The 20-time Grand Slam champion needed just 52 minutes to brush Gasquet aside in the second round, but confessed he had to control his emotions during afternoon match strategy sessions with his team.

"I was very calm all day, but two hours before, I was feeling it a bit. But that was the only time," Federer said. "The nerves went away quickly, I'm just happy I started well. "I'm glad to be back," said the three-time Madrid champion who last played on clay almost three years ago, losing to Dominic Thiem in the Rome third round on May 12, 2016.

Federer skipped the dirt for two full seasons to concentrate on his grass court form, winning Wimbledon in 2017. He claimed the Madrid title in 2006, 2009, and 2012. "I've been missing the clay, this is a great return, it's a special night for me," he said.

Federer swept up the opening set in 23 minutes and broke Frenchman Gasquet — who had defeated him twice on clay — for 5-3 in the second before serving it out a game later.

Federer has won 18 of 21 meetings with Gasquet, just back from six months out with injury.

"I've trained well, but that's not like a match. The points here are quicker and first matches anywhere can be tricky," said Federer. "But I felt really natural on the clay tonight."

Easy win for Nadal

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal made the perfect start to his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title yesterday by beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3. Nadal has endured a turbulent few weeks after being hit by a stomach bug on Sunday. But there was never much sign of an upset in the Spanish capital, where the World No. 2 began with a victory.

Nishikori to face Wawrinka

Kei Nishikori will face Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the Madrid Open after battling past Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien yesterday. Nishikori needed just over two hours to win 7-5, 7-5 after Dellien saved seven set points during an impressive fightback from 5-1 down in the opening set.

