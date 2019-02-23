Glad to see BJP allies speak up against 'injustice' against Kashmiris

national

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday said she was glad that the allies of the BJP were speaking up against the "injustice" being meted out to Kashmiri people in the wake of the Pulwama attack, but criticised the silence of others over the issue. "Glad that allies of BJP like @HarsimratBadal_ from Akali Dal are speaking up against the injustice thats being meted out to innocent Kashmiris.

The ones still in denial are living in a rabbit hole secluded from reality (sic)," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, Mehbooba, while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning the Seoul Peace Prize, said people were waiting for him to denounce the "vicious attacks" on Kashmiris in many parts of the country. "Congratulations to the PM on winning the Seoul Peace prize. But sir, back home in India we are still waiting for you to denounce the vicious attacks on Kashmiris throughout the country. But what hope does one have when even a Guv (governor) can make incendiary comments & get away with it? (sic)" she said. "Sir the people from J&K are also your people.

They have paid a heavy price and suffered immensely. What is your mann ki baat on them being harassed and punished for something they aren't responsible for?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. Meanwhile, Mehbooba's predecessor Omar Abdullah also criticised the prime minister's silence over the attacks on Kashmiris. "The Akali Dal has spoken, the Shiv Sena surprised us all by publicly rebuking people threatening Kashmiris in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar ji has opposed talk of revoking Art370 (Article 370). These are all major allies of PM Modi. What has Modi ji said? Nothing! So much for "sub ka saath......"," Omar wrote on Twitter.

