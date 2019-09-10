GLC issue reflects sorry state of education in India

It has been two months since the order of appointment of a new full-time principal for Government Law College (GLC) is out, but the new principal hasn't taken charge yet, a report stated in this paper.

The iconic GLC is to finally have a full-time principal after almost a decade of ad-hoc appointments. But the delay in the new principal taking charge is the cause of speculation and trepidation among students and faculty members. This, especially since the academic year has begun and the workload of the principal is increasing.

This college has had judges on deputation serving as principal but no full-time principal for years. There are certain policy and infra decisions that can only be taken by principals.

Since there is a vacuum, this institution has suffered to a degree and with it, those attached to it like students and teachers. The discussion about appointment of certain faculty in addition to the existing staff, some in-house study courses just as an adjunct to the syllabus, other add ons that give life to a syllabus is the onus of the principal.

While there may be more barriers and layers to this, given that it is a government institution, it is important to note that the principal will give the initial push for all this.

What if the college needs some additional infrastructure or a change within the infra in the building? There is no person to begin deliberating this.

Ad-hoc appointments also lead to confusion among students. While routine matters can be cleared, the other issues like conduct of an examination maybe, would need decisions taken by the principal. A principal at the helm also reflects the seriousness with which an institution takes itself and its operations. A lack of one shows utter disrespect to its staff and students.

It is shocking that a college with some of the most distinguished legal alumni is in this state. Or maybe it is just a reflection and manifestation of the sorry state of affairs that is education in this country.

