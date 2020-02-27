Glenn Maxwell engaged to his Indian-born girlfriend Vini Raman. See photo

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to social media to announce his engagement to Indian-born Australian woman Vini Raman. On Wednesday, the Australian all-rounder Maxwell posted this picture on Instagram with a ring emoji.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) onFeb 26, 2020 at 2:40am PST

Meanwhile, Vini Raman too had Instagrammed a similar picture and wrote: "Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES."

As per her Instagram bio, Vini Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She has been dating Australia star Glenn Maxwell for over two years.

Glenn Maxwell is currently was recently ruled out of the ODIs and T20I series between Australia and South Africa which began Feb 21. This was due to the cricketer undergoing an elbow surgery following an injury.

