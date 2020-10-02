Glenn Maxwell's fiancee Vini Raman slams online troll: Loving a white guy, doesn't make me less Indian

As the IPL 2020 season is underway in the UAE, IPL franchises and players are actively posting photos as well as updates on IPL matches on social media on a regular basis.

While many IPL 2020 cricketers and their families are showered with love for their posts, there are quite a few who get majorly trolled by haters online. One such person to be on the receiving end of an online troll was none other than Glenn Maxwell's fiancee Vini Raman. Vini, who is currently in Australia while the Australian hitter is in UAE, went on to share a photo along with Maxwell on Instagram which went on to say that she was clearly missing him. Vini wrote, "Spending another weekend in lockdown but wishing I was in the UAE. 4 weeks down,? to go #whysoserious #fomo @gmaxi_32 @kxipofficial."

However, Vini Raman witnessed some online hater as one user went on to express his disliking her dating a foreigner and also stated that she should be dating an 'Indian' guy. The user went on to call Maxwell 'mentally troubled'. The comment read, "Ditch the mentally troubled white boy Vini Raman... You don't need to feel sorry for the poor dude. Get an Indian guy you sell out." Now, Vini was not going to take this lying down and wasted no time in giving this online hater a fitting reply with a brilliant message, "Clearly fishing for a reaction so I'll give it to you. Unlike you, I don't see colour, I can love someone regardless of their nationality or ethnicity and that is completely my choice. I don't need to base my life decisions on the opinion of a completely faceless random on the internet and I surely don't have to justify it. If you don't like what you see, keep scrolling champ."

Glenn Maxwell seemed very proud of his fiancee's reply and went on to comment on the same, also sharing it on his social media. Maxwell wrote, "Proud of you. Some people are just genuinely pathetic!!!"

Picture Courtesy/ Glenn Maxwell's instagram story

As per her Instagram bio, Vini Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She wasn dating Australia star Glenn Maxwell for over two years before the couple got engaged in February 2020.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell wears sherwani, tilak for engagement to Vini Raman. See Photos

Glenn Maxwell has so far played four matches at the IPL 2020 and scored 30 runs with 1 wicket to his name.

