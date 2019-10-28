Glenn Maxwell predicts run-out during Australia vs Sri Lanka match and it comes true!

Glenn Maxwell is known for his audacious batting and electrifying fielding. During Australia's first T20I against Sri Lanka, Maxwell proved his class yet again.

In the match, Maxwell was talking to commentators while fielding. Lankan batsman Wanindu Hasaranga lofted a shot and it fell near Maxwell. Without wasting a second, Maxwell shouted "run-out" and made a flat throw to the wicket-keeper. Hasaranga was well short of his mark when the bails were dislodged. Take a look at the video here:

Glenn Maxwell just casually commentating his own run out like it's no big deal! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ@alintaenergy | #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/9Qbyuqriw1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019

Earlier in the match, Maxwell had struck some gorgeous shots en route his 62 from 28 balls. While Australia scored a brilliant 233, Sri Lanka were reduced to a paltry 99. David Warner starred with an unbeaten 100 and Adam Zampa became the wrecker-in-chief by taking three wickets for just 14 runs.

Earlier, Shane Warne had executed something similar in the first season of the Big Bash League (BBL). He had bowled Brendon McCullum after predicting it to the commentators.

