Glenn McGrath: I tried pani puri on Mumbai streets, but chicken tikka masala is my favourite

Former Australian speedster and star player Glenn McGrath visited the city in order to promote Tourism Australia. McGrath, who looked dapper in a suit, was all excited as he could not stop showering praises on the different aspects that his country has to show.

In this exclusive interview with mid-day.com, former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath opens up on his favourite places in India, the Indian cuisine, Bollywood, bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, tourism in Australia and much more.

For an Indian tourist, which places in Australia would be the best to visit?

Hard to narrow it down to one or 2. I live in Sydney now which is an amazing city with one of the most incredible harbours and best beaches in the world. Melbourne - Besides the great MCG, the culture, food and art that they have down there is really great. When we move to the other side of Australia, Perth has some great beaches and islands along with wine areas. Adelaide is a beautiful country town. And Brisbane is amazing with all the theme parks, gold coast. Australia's got everything and for Indian tourists coming to experience that.

You have visited India on so many occasions. Which are your favourite places?

1992, was the first time I visited India and things have changed quite a bit since then. My culinary tastes; my palate has improved. When I visit India, I spend around 6 weeks in Chennai, so it is kind of like my next home. I spent some time up north in Delhi while playing with Delhi Daredevils. My family visited Delhi and took a trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra, then Jaipur and Udaipur. There are still many places I have yet to visit like Kerala and up north as well.

Apart from cricket, what do you think binds India and Australia together as nations?

Cricket for sure! The passion that Indians have for the game and the Aussies love it too. Australia is a multicultural country where people from around the world come together. Similarly, India's has such a diverse cultural experience. However, getting out of the major city is just as important to see what the country has to offer.

How do you feel about the evolution of women's cricket over the years?

It's going along really well. You can now see the skill and how they go about their game. They now have standalone tournaments with people coming to watch and show their support and that's what the game needs. The Women's Big Bash tournament was successful and now the Women's WT20 is great to see. It's improved in a major way for them. To me, it is all about keeping young kids - boys or girls - interested in the game. That's the way forward.

When the Australia bushfire took place, it was heartening to see everyone coming together united. How is Australia recovering from the incident?

They are recovering really well. Australia is such a big country and the bushfires, as devastating as they were, occurred in smaller parts of the country. But it was great to see people coming together to help out, the money they raised. The bushfire cricket match played raised nearly 8 million dollars. To me that was incredible. We have bounced back hard and the rest of the country is still open for business as always. Many Indians have witnessed it over the years and with both men's and women's WT20s there's so much to experience and explore. I definitely recommend a photo with a Kuala bear or kangaroo.

Following the interview, mid-day took a rapid fire round with Glenn McGrath and boy was it fun!

The one thing that people don't know of Glenn McGrath off the field

Family is most important to me. I love motorbikes, I have almost got my helicopter license and I love diving.

Toughest batsmen you bowled to

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Best bowler at the moment

The stats say Pat Cummins and I tend to agree. I love the way he goes about with his bowling. I somehow also like Jasprit Bumrah, who is a unique bowler and not too far behind.

Best batsman at the moment

It would be a toss-up between two different batsmen - one technically sound, one effective in approach and both love scoring runs - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

One memorable moment in India

Hard to narrow it down... Playing my 100th Test match in Nagpur and getting Sachin Tendulkar out for my 450th wicket there. That's special on the field. Off it - visiting the Taj Mahal with my family.

Favourite Indian food

I like more spice these days - Chicken tikka masala!

What about food in Chennai

It's a little bit spicier down in Chennai and when I first arrived, I could not handle it.

Have you tried street food in Mumbai

I have tried the pani puri and a few other dishes during my little street tour.

Your favourite travel destination

Africa, West Indies, Europe and of course Australia.

Bollywood films actors you know

Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Shah Ruk Khan. Not seen too many movies so I'm sorry, I can't name too many.

Hindi words you learnt

Shukriya, Chalo jaldi jaldi, Thanda pani.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates