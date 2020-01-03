Glenn McGrath on Test cricket: I'd hate to see it get any shorter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sydney: Australia pace legend Glenn McGrath on Thursday termed himself a traditionalist and said he is dead against the idea of shortening the five-day game to a four-day affair as proposed by the ICC. The ICC is considering introduction of four-day Tests as part of the World Test Championships from 2023, an idea which was supported by Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts. McGrath, however, said he is against the idea of tinkering with the longer format.

"I'm very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is," McGrath, who has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests, said ahead of the Sydney Test between Australia and New Zealand beginning here today. "To me five days is special and I'd hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days it's played, I'm actually against it. I like the way it is."

ICC's proposal to introduce four-day Tests received stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it "ridiculous". Australia chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format. England batsman Jos Buttler, however, feels cricket must be open to change and four-day Tests must be looked at as it could be a way to keep the longer format alive.

While ECB has "cautiously" supported the idea, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said it is too early to make any comment on the matter.

