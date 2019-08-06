Glenn McGrath to train Aussies in Chennai

cricket

Glenn McGrath

Melbourne: A 14-member Australian national performance squad will travel to India to train under legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath in Chennai, Cricket Australia (CA) announced yesterday.

The squad coached by former Test opener Chris Rogers, includes star Big Bash League (BBL) batsmen Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe. The visiting team will play three one-day games and as many T20 matches against teams from the famed MRF Academy, starting later this week. McGrath, who is director of the MRF Pace Foundation, will offer his valuable advice.

