Glitter and glam

In terms of make-up, 2020 has been all about embracing colour and shine, and expressing your creativity with unconventional techniques. The unexpected advantage of house parties this year is that you can be much more experimental in terms of your looks — these tricks will also help you to stand out on camera, during video calls.

The inverted eye: The cat eye is a mainstay of most holiday make-up. For this year, turn your cat eye upside down by accentuating only your lower lid. To highlight your eyes, use a silver or white glittery shade on your upper lip and skip the eyeliner. Pair this with two coats of mascara and a dark wine lip.

The bejewelled cat eye: Inspired by mulled wine, this look features individual rhinestones that have been affixed with lash glue over an exaggerated winged eyeliner. Use a peach or light brown shade on your upper and lower lid. Go bold with your lips with a black lipstick. Top this with a metallic eye shadow in maroon; pat the eye shadow over your lipstick using your fingers, concentrating on the centre of your lips. Add a slight hint of blush.

The snow princess look: If there's one lesson we've learned from 2020, it's the importance of 'letting go'. And what better way to do this than with icy, wintery make-up that harkens back to Elsa from Frozen? Use an opaque but sparkling white shadow on your upper lid. Line your eyes with bold blue shadow, with emphasis on the lower lid. Blue lips add to the vibe. Attach pearls beneath your eyes with some lash glue. Highlighter on your cheekbones and Cupid's bow, with a cool-toned blush will make this look pop.

Inputs by Chandni Dialani, stylist

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news