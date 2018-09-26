Search

Glitz and glamour rule FIFA awards night

Sep 26, 2018, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

There was no shortage of glamour at the FIFA Best Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Monday

Real's Sergio Ramos has wife Pilar Rubio for company

There was no shortage of glamour at the FIFA Best Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Monday, where Croatian Luka Modric, bagged the world's best player award.

PSG's Dani Alves and Real's Sergio Ramos had their pretty wives, Joana Sanz and Pilar Rubio for company, while former German captain Michael Ballack came with partner Natacha Tannous looking red hot.

French legend Zinedine Zidane came with wife Veronique in tow, while Modric had wife Vanja and children Ivano and Ema smiling throughout.

