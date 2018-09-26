Glitz and glamour rule FIFA awards night

football

There was no shortage of glamour at the FIFA Best Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Monday

Real's Sergio Ramos has wife Pilar Rubio for company

There was no shortage of glamour at the FIFA Best Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Monday, where Croatian Luka Modric, bagged the world's best player award.



PSG defender Dani Alves with wife Joana Sanz

PSG's Dani Alves and Real's Sergio Ramos had their pretty wives, Joana Sanz and Pilar Rubio for company, while former German captain Michael Ballack came with partner Natacha Tannous looking red hot.

Zinedine Zidane is all smiles with wife Veronique

French legend Zinedine Zidane came with wife Veronique in tow, while Modric had wife Vanja and children Ivano and Ema smiling throughout.



Michael Ballack and Natacha Tannous



Luka Modric, wife Vanja Bosnic with their kids Ivano and Ema

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates