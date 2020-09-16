Global Covid-19 cases surpass 29.6 million, says Johns Hopkins

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.6 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 935,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases stood at 29,607,590 and the fatalities rose to 935,871, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,606,674 and 195,961 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,020,359, while the country's death toll stood at 82,066.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,382,263), and is followed by Russia (1,075,485), Peru (738,020), Colombia (728,590), Mexico (676,487), South Africa (651,521), Spain (603,167), Argentina (577,338), Chile (437,983), France (433,905), Iran (410,334), the UK (376,670), Bangladesh (342,671), Saudi Arabia (326,930), Pakistan (303,089), Iraq (298,702), Turkey (294,620), Italy (289,990), Philippines (272,934), Germany (265,956), Indonesia (228,993), Israel (166,794), Ukraine (166,694), Canada (140,900), Bolivia (128,286), Qatar (122,214), Ecuador (119,553), Romania (107,011), Kazakhstan (106,984), Dominican Republic (104,803), Panama (102,832) and Egypt (101,340), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (133,119), Mexico (71,678), the UK (41,753), Italy (35,633), France (31,007), Peru (30,927), Spain (30,004), Iran (23,632), Colombia (23,288), Russia (18,853), South Africa (15,641), Chile (12,040), Argentina (11,852) and Ecuador (10,963).

