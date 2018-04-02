Global cues push equity markets higher

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged-higher by 57 points, or 0.56 per cent at 10,170.70 points



Representational Picture

Positive Asian cues, along with value buying pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the early morning trade session on Monday. According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in automobile, capital goods and oil and gas stocks. At 9.30 a.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 33,060.77 points -- up 92.09 points, or 0.28 per cent, from its previous close of 32,968.68 points.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged-higher by 57 points, or 0.56 per cent at 10,170.70 points. The Indian equity market resumed trade on Monday after a four-day-long break. On last Wednesday, the two key indices had closed on a lower note amid volatility infused by March futures and options (F&O) expiry and negative global markets.

On a closing basis, the NSE Nifty50 fell by 70.45 points or 0.69 per cent to 10,113.70 points. The barometer S&P BSE Sensex closed at 32,968.68 points -- down 205.71 points or 0.62 per cent from the previous session's close.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever