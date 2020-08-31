Extreme rain, flooding in Mumbai due to global warming, unplanned development: Environmentalists

Renowned environmentalists, Mumbai High Court lawyers and city's law students came together on Saturday through a virtual conference to assess the role of law in conserving and managing Mumbai's wetlands.

The webinar was organised by Waatavaran Foundation as part of the Biodiversity by the Bay campaign, which aims to create a movement of young, progressive Mumbaikars who lead an inclusive and active climate debate, to safeguard the biodiversity and green cover of Mumbai.

City-based environmentalist Stalin Dayanand, along with senior advocate Gayatri Singh and advocate Zaman Ali from Mumbai High Court, conducted an in-depth analysis of existing laws to manage and conserve wetlands and procedure of drafting recommendations to influence sustainable policymaking.

"This is a great initiative, which will empower future lawyers to understand environmental law and challenges. The judiciary has been the saviour for whatever biodiversity is left in our country today. Mumbai's natural heritage and natural assets are fast vanishing. The need of the hour is for the youth, especially the young lawyers to be more proactive and well informed on matters of conservation," said Stalin Dayanand, founder of Vanashakti.

As per the recently published peer-reviewed journal Springer Nature, Mumbai witnessed 42.5 per cent decrease in its green cover over the past three decades. In 1988, out of its total area of 63,035 hectares, Mumbai had around 29,260ha green cover, which fell to 16,814ha in 2018. The lost green cover area in 30 years is around 12,446ha, more than the size of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). This reduction has led to increased temperatures in Mumbai, increased carbon emissions, and a high risk of flooding.

Reputed environmentalists and subject matter experts suggest that global warming, unplanned development, and reduced green cover is responsible for Mumbai's recent extreme rainfall and flooding.

"Whilst development is welcome, it cannot take place at the expense of environment. It will cost our future generations greatly if we keep neglecting the biodiversity around us. Floods are now becoming a norm in Mumbai every monsoon. If we do not act now it may be too late. Through the Biodiversity by the Bay campaign, we are trying to highlight the urgency with which these issues need to be addressed. We have a young and dynamic environment minister in Aaditya Thackeray. We want him to take a lead in the conservation of all green spaces in MMR. We are willing to work together with politicians, bureaucrats, and other government officials to find solutions and ensure its effective implementation," said Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran Foundation.

Mumbai's mangroves have been considered as city's best defense against flooding, as well as a sink for carbon emissions. They are valued at 7.73 million dollars per year for their services to the city, according to a study, 'The benefits of fringing mangrove systems to Mumbai'. While protective laws for the mangroves do exist, including an amendment in May 2020 to the CRZ 2011 norms that clarifies that all mangroves are protected from development in the MMR region, they continue to be threatened by development projects.

The webinar was designed to include Mumbai's legal fraternity in the fight for Mumbai's green spaces and its biodiversity. Educating Mumbai’s youth is essential in guaranteeing the future of its nature. The Biodiversity by the Bay campaign, developed by local organisations and concerned citizens, is designed by and for Mumbai's youth, to encourage collective action on climate change. This webinar is the first of a series of events planned to harness the power of young Mumbaikars to demand better protection for our biodiversity.

