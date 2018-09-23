'Globally and in India as well, students are turning to sex work to fund their lifestyles'

Vinod Kumar Menon, Special Editor Investigations, Mid-Day, who has extensively reported on human trafficking related issues, speaks on the issue.

Twenty Eight minutes hindi documentary film 'Amoli' on Child Sex Trafficking in our country raises serious concern about rising demands for children in the commercial sex industry. The documentary sparks urgent need in amendments to the existing law, so that these customers who pay to have sex with children can be punished.

The film features heart-wrenching stories of children who have been forced into the sex industry and interviews survivors who have been rescued, families of girl children who are still missing and activists who have been attempting to create awareness on Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEoC) and prevent the trafficking of children.

The screening followed by a panel discussion was organised by Change.org and Youth Ki Awaaz at St Xavier's College following which the filmmakers and other experts interacted with a young audience on the issue of CSEoC.

Jasmine Kaur Roy, Director, Amoli, spoke on the power of cinema to impact the conversation around 'customers' who create the 'demand for minors'. She said, "We hope Amoli will help in starting a conversation around the urgent need for reforms in reducing child trafficking cases. Our aim is to encourage the policy makers to create laws that punish not just traffickers but also penalise the customers who foster the demand for minors."

Avinash Roy, Writer-Director, Amoli, stressed on how cinema can be used as a tool to mainstream the conversation around commercial sexual exploitation of children, said, "It is hard to estimate the exact number of trafficked minors in India. And we have tried to highlight that aspect through this film. We don't expect one film to resolve the issue of child trafficking, but hopefully it sheds light on the institutional practice of trafficking in India."

Making of 'Amoli', was not less than a challenge, as the documentary team had to invest nine months of extensive travel to Bihar, Silliguri, Bhoisar in Maharashtra and West Bengal meeting, convincing the survivors, parents, pimps and rescue team members.

Melissa Walavalkar, Director of Justice Solutions, International Justice Mission, said, "It is not enough for laws to be enacted, but for the law to be implemented. This coupled with building the capacity of the Criminal Justice System, ensures its effectiveness and establishes the objective to secure justice for victims of violent crimes like sex trafficking. IJM Mumbai's effort is to continue to support the Criminal Justice System in the successful rescue of victims, efficient and swift prosecution of offenders and effective restoration of survivors."

Vinod Kumar Menon, Special Editor Investigations, Mid-Day, who has extensively reported on human trafficking related issues, said, "The source of child trafficking for the sex industry has traditionally been the poorer states. The supply chain begins in a smaller city and leads through multiple transit points to the bigger destinations like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. But the trends are visibly shifting. Kamathipura in Mumbai has almost ceased to exist as a red light district in recent times. Clandestine sex trafficking operations have moved to private guest houses. Globally and in India as well, students are turning to sex work to fund their lifestyles."

Robin Chaurasiya, Co-Founder of non-profit organisation Kranti, said, "Kranti really wants to show the world that these girls, despite all the challenges and horrors they have witnessed, are just typical, normal children at the end of the day. They need what all kids need - love, acceptance, family, friends, laughter and may be some extra support in education or therapy. But given all these things, not only can they be normal contributing members of society, they can also be phenomenal community leaders and change agents. We just need to be willing to invest in them."

About Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children

Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEoC), one of the worst forms of human rights violations, is a demand-driven phenomenon, facilitated and perpetuated by those who exploit women and children, calling themselves as 'customers' and exacerbated by the nexus of traffickers and conspirators.

The main targets of this organized crime are minors and young girls, in particular. Trafficking of children for CSEoC is multi-deterministic in nature and is a result of several socio-cultural and socio-economic factors. It thrives on a demand and supply cycle which in turn is facilitated by societal agents and is aided by the easy availability of a large vulnerable population. CSEoC like any business model exploits children, among a nexus of 'customers' and the enablers, handlers, traffickers, conspirators, financers, pimps, etc. for profits.

