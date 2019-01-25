Gloria, Bhoomi to clash in U-12 final

Jan 25, 2019, 09:33 IST | Akshay Jagtap

Gloria beat Shravani Loke of Universal High School (Malad) in straight sets 11-9, 13-11, 11-5 while, fourth seed Bhoomi stunned top seed Amira Jhaveri of DY Patil International School (Worli) 11-6, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4

Gloria Koodathenal and Bhoomi Pitale. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

Gloria Koodathenal of Shishuvan School (Matunga) and Bhoomi Pitale of Poorna Prajna Education Centre (Dahisar) registered comfortable semi-final victories in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls' U-12 table tennis tournament at Kamgar Krida Bhavan, Elphinstone yesterday.

Gloria beat Shravani Loke of Universal High School (Malad) in straight sets 11-9, 13-11, 11-5 while, fourth seed Bhoomi stunned top seed Amira Jhaveri of DY Patil International School (Worli) 11-6, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4.

In the U-12 boys semi-finals, Dev Hingorany of RN Podar School (Santacruz) beat Yuvraj Yadav of St Stanislaus 11-5, 11-2, 11-7. No. 2 seed Dev will take on top seed Sharveya Samant of Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) in the final. Sharveya sailed past Dhruv Shah of Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) 12-10, 11-7, 11-5.

